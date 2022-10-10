Inter beats Goiás in a busy game and reassumes vice-leadership of the Brasileirão

In a very busy game this Sunday, the Inter defeated Goiás by 4 to 2, in Beira-Rio, and resumed the vice-leadership of the Brazilian. With goals from Maurício, Alan Patrick, twice, and Carlos de Pena, Colorado advances to win a direct spot in the Libertadores 2023. Pedro Raul, twice, scored for Esmeraldino.

With good offensive performance, Inter was superior during most of the match in Porto Alegre. However, in defensive failures, he saw the Goiás seek a tie on two occasions. In the complementary stage, after a bad start, the quality of the players was definitive for the gauchos to conquer another victory and reach 57 points in the table.

Now, Inter rests until next weekend, when they return to the field to face Botafogo on Sunday, at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Inter suffer the draw twice

Even away from home and without winning in five matches, Goiás started in the attack in Porto Alegre. In the first minute, Dadá Belmonte took the right side and released the bomb in the angle. Keiller flew in and swiped for a corner.

Gradually, Inter advanced the marking and began to put pressure on Esmeraldino. In the first chance, at 8 minutes, Pedro Henrique took advantage of the leftover Alemão and kicked hard in the right corner. Tadeu palmed for a corner. The pressure had an effect at 12. Carlos de Pena started the move and triggered Pedro Henrique on the left wing. Shirt 28 crossed low and Maurício, on the second post, shot the open goal for 1 to 0.

Even with the advantage, the hosts continued on the attacking field. At 16, Pedro Henrique passed Maguinho on the left wing at speed and crossed to Alemão, who couldn’t catch up. It could be the second colorado goal of the match. Goiás’ response came at 20 minutes. In a rehearsed move, Pedro Raul turned his head into the area and Keiller got the ball.

At 29, Keiller saved Inter in Pedro Raul’s submission, after a cross from the right. Then, a minute later, Fabricio Bustos put his arm on the ball inside the area and the referee Edina Alves scored the penalty. In the charge, Pedro Raul charged in the left corner, Keiller deflected the ball, but did not avoid the equalizing goal of Goiás.

With the tie suffered, Inter returned to pressure Esmeraldino. At 35, Pedro Henrique bent Maguinho and risked a right to Tadeu’s defense. Three minutes later, Johnny got up in the area and Pedro Henrique headed it for the emerald goalkeeper to keep the ball.

Colorado took the lead again at 41. Carlos de Pena found Pedro Henrique inside the area. Shirt 28 tried with a heel, but Tadeu saved it. After that, Alan Patrick deflected it to the open goal, 2 to 1. The problem is that Inter’s defense would fail again before the break. In a move from the right, Renê gave a corner to the Goiás. At 47, Dadá Belmonte charged, Lucas Halter won by the top and deflected on the crossbar. In the remainder, the top scorer Pedro Raul did not forgive and returned to tie the match in Beira-Rio, 2 to 2.

Alan Patrick and De Pena define victory

Inter didn’t come back well for the second half, missing a lot of passes. Goiás, in turn, sought to take advantage of the spaces to leave at speed. At 8, after a free kick by Dadá Belmonte from the left, Auremir, alone, turned his head out. He missed the chance to turn the game around in Porto Alegre.

It took a while, but on the first offensive arrival Colorado got back in front of the marker. At 11, Maurício received on the right and crossed in the area. Alan Patrick appeared alone to deflect his head and displace Tadeu, 3-2.

Once again behind the score, Goiás started to scare again at 20. After a cross from the left, Pedro Raul beat Renê and put his foot in, trying the nets. The ball went far from Keiller’s goal. A minute later, Carlos de Pena received from Alan Patrick and submitted it to the left of Tadeu’s goal.

To renew the breath of the team, Mano Menezes promoted the entries of Liziero, Edenilson and Wanderson in the places of Maurício, Johnny and Pedro Henrique, respectively. At 32, Colorado almost scored the fourth goal. After a corner kick, Alan Patrick finished from inside the area for a great defense by Tadeu. In the spare, Wanderson finished on top.

At 39, Pedro Raul almost managed to tie it again. After a move from the left, the emerald center forward finished for a great defense by Keiller. Then, in a kick from outside the area, the colorado goalkeeper held the ball firmly. At 44, Goiás had the last chance of the tie. In a frontal foul, Fellipe Bastos charged with his right foot and the ball passed the side of Keiller’s left post.

Back, Inter was looking for a gap to settle the match and succeeded. In the last move, at 50 minutes, Maguinho took the side to the goalkeeper Tadeu, but Carlos de Pena anticipated it and, with the open goal, he only had the work of pushing it to the back of the net, 4 to 2. Party in Beira-Rio for the more than 30 thousand fans.

See too

Brasileirão Serie A – 31st round

Inter 4

Keiller; Fabricio Bustos, Vitão, Rodrigo Moledo and Renê; Johnny (Edenilson), Carlos de Pena, Maurício (Liziero) and Alan Patrick (Taison); Pedro Henrique (Wanderson) and Alexandre Alemão. Coach: Mano Menezes.

Goiás 2

Thaddeus; Maguinho; Lucas Halter, Reynaldo and Hugo (Danilo Barcelos); Auremir (Fellipe Bastos), Diego (Nicolas) and Luan Dias (Pedro Junqueira); Vinícius (Marquinhos Gabriel), Dadá Belmonte and Pedro Raul. Coach: Jair Ventura.





goals: Maurício, at 12 minutes of the first half, Alan Patrick, at 41 minutes of the first half and at 11 minutes of the second half, and Carlos de Pena, at 50 minutes of the second half (I); Pedro Raul, at 32 minutes and 47 minutes of the first half (G);



Yellow cards: Pedro Henrique (I); Hugo, Danilo Barcelos, Diego, Luan Dias and Dadá Belmonte (G);



Referee: Edina Alves Batista (SP-Fifa)



Assistants: Neuza Ines Back (SP-Fifa) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)



VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP-Fifa)



Date and time: October 9, Sunday at 11 am



Place: Beira-Rio Stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)