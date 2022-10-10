Investigations against nurse accused of killing babies with insulin and air injections | World

A “poisoner was working” at a hospital where there was a “significant increase” in the number of healthy babies dying, according to a court.

Lucy Letby was accused of murdering five boys and two girls and attempting to murder ten other babies at the Countess of Chester hospital in northwest England.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson said she was a “constant malevolent presence” in the hospital’s neonatal unit. Letby, 32, denies the allegations.

Jurors heard that Letby tried to kill one child three times, while another died after receiving an air injection.

Relatives of some of the babies involved in the case were among those in court when Johnson presented the indictment.

He said the institution was a “busy general hospital like so many others in the UK”.

However, “unlike many other hospitals, within the Countess of Chester neonatal unit, a poisoner was at work.”

“Prior to January 2015, infant mortality statistics in the neonatal unit were comparable to other similar units,” he said.

“However, over the next 18 months, there was a significant increase in the number of babies who were dying and the number of severe catastrophic collapses.”

He said the increases were noticed by hospital consultants, who were concerned that “the number of babies that were dying had unexpectedly deteriorated”.

Doctors also noted that babies who collapsed “did not respond to appropriate and timely resuscitation” and that others “collapsed dramatically but then, just as dramatically, recovered.”

“Having looked for a cause, which they couldn’t find, the consultants realized that the meltdowns and unexplained deaths had a common denominator,” he said.

“One of the neonatal nurses was present, and the nurse was Lucy Letby.”

Johnson told the court that as doctors could not explain the collapses and deaths, police were called in and carried out a “meticulous review”.

“This review indicated that in the period between mid-2015 and mid-2016, someone in the neonatal unit poisoned two children with insulin,” he said.

“The prosecution says the only reasonable conclusion to be drawn from the evidence is that someone deliberately poisoned these babies with insulin.”

Among several cases detailed by the lawyer, he told the jury that both babies were boys and both were born as twins – but not to each other – and were poisoned within days of birth.

Johnson said his blood sugar levels had dropped to dangerous levels.

But the babies – identified only as child F and child L – survived because of the skill of the medical team who assessed that the low blood sugar could have natural causes, he said.

“What the medical staff didn’t realize was that in both cases it was the result of someone poisoning them with insulin,” he added.

The prosecutor said no one would think someone would be trying to kill babies in a neonatal unit.

“There’s a very restricted number of people who could have been the poisoner, because entry to a neonatal unit is very restricted,” he said.

“Lucy Letby was working when they were both poisoned and we claim she was the poisoner,” Johnson said.

He stated that both twins had a sibling, child E and child M, who were also allegedly attacked by Letby – one of whom did not survive.

The court heard that one of the means by which Child E was killed and Child M was affected was by giving an injection of air into the bloodstream – what doctors call an air embolus.

He said the deaths and collapses were not “accidental” and were not “natural tragedies”.

Johnson said that sometimes the babies were injected with air and other times they were given too much insulin or too much milk.

“The means by which these babies were attacked vary, but the constant presence when they were fatally attacked or collapsed catastrophically was Lucy Letby,” he told the court.

Jurors were shown a chart showing the nurses who were present when the alleged criminal incidents would have occurred.

Pointing to the first three alleged offenses at the time as examples, he said the chart showed that the only person who was present on all three occasions was the defendant.

“The picture of the overall table is obvious. It’s a process of elimination. Many of the events in this case took place on the night shifts. When Lucy Letby was transferred to the day shifts, the meltdowns and deaths shifted to the day shifts.”

“They were all the work of the woman in the dock, who, we say, was the constant malevolent presence when things got worse for these 17 children.”

Johnson claimed that in some cases, Letby tried to kill the same baby more than once. “Once, a baby she killed but failed to kill the first time, she tried a second and, in one case, even a third time.”

The court heard how Letby studied Nursing at the University of Chester and graduated a few years before the alleged events.

She worked full time in the neonatal unit and was living in Chester at the time.