iPhone 14 calls 911 if you ride a roller coaster

One of the functions of newly released iPhone 14gives appleand the collision detection. Using a series of sensors, such as GPS, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope and even cell phone microphones, the iPhone 14 can detect when the user has suffered a car collision.

When this happens, the phone triggers a 10-second countdown. If it is not interrupted, the cell phone itself calls the emergency services. However, unusual situations are happening involving this function. Some users reported that their iPhone 14 triggered emergency services while they were having fun on the roller coaster.

Read too

Everything you need to know about the iPhone 14

5 news about the iPhone 14

Every iPhone 14 line is affected by the “problem”

According to the Wall Street Journal, there have been at least six such cases. Those involved are iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro owners, showing that the “problem” affects all models in the line.

The embarrassing situation occurred in at least two amusement parks in the United States. It was Kings Island and Dollywood. Both put notices at the entrance of some toys, precisely to try to avoid this type of situation.

But why is the iPhone 14 mistaken and thinks the user was in a car accident? Well, as I said, the cell phone uses several sensors to monitor the speed of the individual (assuming he has the cell phone in his pocket). When it detects a hard stop, the device understands that a collision has occurred.

And that’s exactly what happens on a roller coaster. The toy reaches very high speeds, especially on descents, but slows down very quickly. This confuses the cell phone and makes it understand that a crash has occurred, causing it to trigger the countdown. As the user is having fun with the toy, he doesn’t even notice the count and the cell phone calls 911.

Parks are trying to avoid this kind of situation

This is a problem as it can trigger emergency services without real need. If a tragic coincidence of events occurs, someone who has actually been in an accident may be delayed in getting help because of these “false alarms”.

The collision detection function is present on all iPhone 14 models, on the second generation of Apple Watch SE, on the Apple Watch Series 8 and also on the Apple Watch Ultra. Which further increases the chances of this misunderstanding occurring.

This is why many amusement parks in the United States are putting notices on some rides. Some even prohibit visitors from entering some rides if they are carrying their smartphones. But this rule is not always respected. So the best thing is to put all devices in Airplane Mode. At least the ones that have the function of detecting collisions.

Dollywood Park in Tennessee posted the following notice:

“Cell phones and other devices must not be brought on board any attraction. Due to the dynamic movement you will experience on this tour, apple watches and similar devices may activate your emergency call function. To prevent your device from making unintentional 911 calls, turn it off or enable airplane mode.”

Sources: Business Insider and Wall Street Journal