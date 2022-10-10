iPhone SE: next model may have 6.1-inch LCD screen and notch, says rumor

Thus, we will have panel 6.1 inch IPS LCD with traditional notch but without any confirmation for the presence of the Face ID feature.

According to Young, Apple is developing the next generation of the iPhone SE and the device will finally ditch the outdated design for something more like the iPhone XR.

With the launch of the dynamic island on the more expensive models, the notch should finally reach the iPhone SE. At least that’s what the well-known analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants points out.

For Young, despite having an expressive notch at the top of its display, the next iPhone SE could deliver the Touch ID integrated into the power button. The idea then is to use the notch to accommodate only the front camera and other common smartphone sensors.

Thus, everything indicates that Apple may end up reducing the size of the notch a little so as not to end up with many useless areas.

Face ID is a feature that has a series of components that can make the final price of the smartphone more expensive. So using a fingerprint reader-based solution is still cheaper for Apple.

As expected, Apple remains silent on the matter. In this way, we emphasize that everything remains just another market rumor.

What do you think of an iPhone SE with XR design? Is the notch necessary if it will not have Face ID? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.