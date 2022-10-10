Israeli Brazilian hospitalized in critical condition after attack in Jerusalem | World

David Morel, a 30-year-old Brazilian with Israeli citizenship, is hospitalized in a coma after an attack on Saturday night (8) at an army checkpoint in East Jerusalem, in the Palestinian refugee camp in Shuafat. David has been in Israel for seven years and recently moved to Jerusalem.

A man approached Shuafat’s checkpoint firing, while a vehicle also passed by opening fire. The shooting, in an Arab neighborhood, killed Noa Lazar, an 18-year-old soldier. A third person was also injured. The author’s identity has not been revealed.

According to Hadassah Medical Center, David was seriously injured and was operated on by the neurosurgical team. He is in the ICU, under sedation and intubated. The hospital stated that he, a native of Belém do Pará, acquired Israeli citizenship in 2017.

The East Jerusalem region has been occupied by the state of Israel since 1967 and is not recognized as part of Israeli territory. Clashes are recurrent in the region. In the search for the shooter, today (09) there was a clash between Israeli army troops and Palestinians in Shuafat.

“We will not shut up and we will not rest until we bring justice to the terrorist,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said.