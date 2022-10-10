Jennifer Lawrence admits to ‘losing control’ in her career

Jennifer Lawrence and Francine Stock on stage at the 66th BFI London Film Festival Photograph : Stuart C. Wilson ( Getty Images )

This is the cannibalistic nature of the Hollywood star cycle: when a star is on the rise, our culture is all too happy to chew and spit it out again, deeming it “annoying” for all the reasons we liked it. It happened to Anne Hathaway, and he was affected too Jennifer Lawrencewho admitted during an event at the BFI London Film Festival that he “lost his sense of control” during the height of his fame.

“in between Hunger Games When I went out and won an Oscar, it became a commodity that felt like every decision was a big, big collective decision,” she said (for Limit). “Because I had no idea what a big movie star was going to do next or what Katniss Everdeen was supposed to do next….”

The actress is back in the independent film industry with her new film bridgethe first project I have produced Under his company an excellent corpse. She explained the name during the event: “It’s a Sicilian Mafia term for a hit on a major celebrity. It made sense. I think there was a part of me that wanted to execute that part of me.”

And there was, if not the death By itself, Lawrence’s chapter was closed. While she was the queen of hit movies – the address Hunger Games like this X-Men reboot series— Those days are now, it seems, over. “The perks are a lot of fun. The 32-year-old told the audience…

Instead, it’s setting a new path. “I’m so glad that eventually, in my late twenties, I stopped and made some major changes, and the voice in my head came back,” Lawrence said. “Now, I’m feeling personal for the first time in a long time.”