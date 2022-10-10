Jennifer Lawrence had mental breakdown after making 8 movies in 3 years

Jennifer Lawrence, star of the “Hunger Games” franchise, revealed that she had mental breakdown after working on eight films in the short period of three years. The 32-year-old actress also claimed that the aftermath left her with a feeling of “loss of control” over her professional career.

“I think I lost control,” Jennifer Lawrence told Variety of the most eventful years of her career, between 2012 and 2015. “I became such a product that I felt like every decision was big and needed to be made as a group.” , continued the actress.

In the mentioned period, Lawrence starred in four productions of “The Hunger Games” and “Silver Linings Playbook”, a feature that won her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2013. “When I think about it now, I almost don’t remember anything from that time. , because everything was completely out of control”, he added.

After suffering from burnout, the actress has slowed down her work, making only two films in the last three years: “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” (2019), and “Don’t Look Up” (2021). Currently, she can be seen in “Causeway” (2022), a feature film produced and starring herself about a US Army veteran who, after returning from Afghanistan with a brain injury, tries to return to normal life.

Earlier this year, Lawrence gave birth to her first child, Cy Twombly, with art gallery owner Cooke Maroney.