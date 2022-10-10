Jennifer Lawrence Reports Mental Exhaustion After ‘The Hunger Games’

Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of “Causeway” at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival at Royal Festival Hall, London, October 2022. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

The actress Jennifer Lawrence reported that he felt he had “lost control” of his own life after playing the protagonist Katniss Everdeen in the film franchise “The Hunger Games”. She says she felt like a “product” in the period between the premiere of the first film in 2012 and her first Oscar win in early 2013 for “Silver Linings Playbook”.

“It’s a lot of fun to participate in big franchises, but I’m not interested in doing that anymore because I’m too old and tired. After ‘The Hunger Games’ and winning an Oscar, I felt like every decision I made was always huge, I had no idea what major release I should star in or what the next step would be.” during the London Film Festival.

She claims she needed to slow down to feel pleasure acting again. “I feel that [os filmes] are personally important to me for the first time in a long time,” he said.

After playing Katniss in four “The Hunger Games” films, the artist played different roles on the big screen such as Mystique, in the “X-Men” franchise, “Passengers” (2016) “Mother” (2017), “Red Sparrow” ( 2018) and “Don’t Look Up” (2021).

Lawrence’s first major role was in 2010, with the film “Winter of the Soul”, in which he secured his first Oscar nomination. After “The Bright Side”, she was nominated twice more for the award: for “American Hustle” (2045) and “Joy” (2016).

After the birth of her first child, Jennifer is back on the big screen with “Causeway”, a drama from director Lila Neugebauer. The plot revolves around a soldier who returns from the war with brain damage and struggles to adapt to the family routine again. “I am very happy that the first film produced by my production company [Excellent Cadaver] be independent. That’s how I started. It’s the foundation of my entire career.”