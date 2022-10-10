Jennifer Lawrence reveals crisis after success in major franchises

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she felt she had lost control of her life in the period between the success of the dystopia “The Hunger Games” and her first Oscar win in an interview with Variety magazine.

In the role of Katniss Everdeen, protagonist of the franchise “The Hunger Games”, Jennifer had her career catapulted by the great success of the films and became increasingly quoted for major productions in Hollywood. From 2012 to 2015, the actress played major roles in eight films, including “X-Men”where she played the mutant Mystique, and was responsible for her first statuette, “O Lado Bom da Vida”, for which she received the Oscar for best actress.

She explains that during this period she felt as if she had lost control of her life, “I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision had to be a big group decision” explains and reveals that he cannot remember the time very well because of this mental exhaustion.

The actress also stated that while she loved having done hero movies and franchises, she couldn’t do one right now. Jennifer may have slowed down the pace of work in recent years, but that doesn’t mean she’s stood still. The star acted in the hits “Mother”, “Cheating” and “Don’t Look Up”.

The new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, causeway, is scheduled to debut on November 4 in the Apple TV+ catalogue. (Playback/Instagram)

Jennifer also stated that she feels that she has finally regained her identity after her troubled period and that the movies are personally important to her for the first time in a long time. The actress had her first child in February with gallerist Cooke Maroney and is currently hitting the film festival circuit to promote her new feature film, “causeway“, where she is also credited as a producer.

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, the drama tells the story of an American soldier who returns from the war in Afghanistan with brain damage and struggles to adapt to the new reality.

Featured Photo: Jennifer Lawrence. Reproduction / Instagram