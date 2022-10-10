“João Gomes’ substitute and better than Thiago Maia”; Nation goes crazy on the web and wants R$ 25 million gringo steering wheel at Flamengo

The player is a darling of Flamengo fans and is requested for the next season

Already thinking about the next season, the Flamengo has been working for the 2023 squad. A situation that has been drawing attention from the crowd is the midfield sector. João Gomes has been the subject of much speculation. With this, the Nation has been demanding that the Red-Black Carioca close with a steering wheel.

“For you to be thoughtful… Gustavo Cuellar in 2019 played 77% of Flamengo’s games in Libertadores, led the team in this competition in Correct Passes, Disarms and Interceptions Do you consider him champion for Libertadores? And would you take him back?”highlighted a Twitter profile dedicated to Fla.

“If Cuellar is not better than Thiago Maia, I am a Fiat Uno. Cuellar had a lot of marking power, covering spaces. Also, although he is not the most technical midfielder in the world, he is better with the ball at his feet than the bureaucratic Thiago Maia”analyzed a flamingo.

“It would be a good substitute for João Gomes in an eventual departure to European football, but he is no longer at his peak. Still brother! Cuellar today for the first steering wheel would be an excellent option”analyzed another fan.

According to information published on the Transfermarkt portal, a website specializing in the market and transfers, the 29-year-old Colombian midfielder has his economic rights assessed at 5 million euros (approximately BRL 25 million at current conversion).