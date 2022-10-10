Journalist abandons live newspaper to protect himself from Kiev bombing

Hugo Bachega had just gone on air when he heard an explosion near the hotel he was staying in.

Playback/Youtube/BBCNews

Hugo Bechaga was doing a live broadcast when he had to interrupt to protect himself



Journalist Hugo Bachega of the British broadcaster BBC News had to abandon the live broadcast this Monday, 10, to protect itself from the attacks launched by Vladimir Putin The Kiev. He had just gone live to talk about the war situation when he was surprised by a loud bang that made him leave the broadcast and look for a safe place. After that, the network cut the transmission and returned to the studio, where the presenter, Sally Bundock, informed that the TV team would resume contact with him as soon as possible. Later, the journalist saw a video in which he explained that they had gone to the hotel parking lot in Kiev, where they are staying, to protect themselves. He also reported how the moment was. “I was making an entrance when I heard a very loud noise coming from the sky. And it’s weird because there’s not any kind of aerial activity here in the capital,” he said. “So any noise that comes from the sky causes strangeness and confusion. The moment I heard it, I looked up and saw a missile that hit a spot right near the hotel,” he added. On this second, the Russia unleashed a flurry of attacks against several Ukrainian cities, including the center of the country’s capital Kiev, which has not been attacked since Putin’s troops left the region. the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russian forces used dozens of Iranian-built missiles and drones in the attack. The government talks about 75 missiles fired at Ukrainian targets, of which 41 would have been neutralized by air defenses.