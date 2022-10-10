Julia Roberts Says Kissing George Clooney In Movie Was ‘Uncomfortable’, Explains Why | Series on Stage

The Legends of Romantic Comedy Julia Roberts and George Clooney are here to save Hollywood from another silly romance with the new Ticket to Paradisebut even after more than twenty years of friendship, the kissing scenes can still be a little uncomfortable.

In a recent animated interview, the duo revealed that the make-out sessions in front of the cameras are the worst part of working together, despite their strong friendship on and off set.

“It’s embarrassing to film the kissing scenes when my wife and kids come to visit”, Clooney said. Roberts, or “Aunt JuJu”as her co-star’s children like to call her, added that of all the days Clooney’s family could have chosen to visit the movie set, they chose the one scheduled for the kiss scene. “It’s like, ‘Oh, take them out! Get them out of here!’”joked the actress from A beautiful woman.

Clooney’s depiction of his 5-year-olds catching their father and aunt kissing was hilarious. “What are you doing, Dad? What is it?”, imitated the actor. Fortunately, Roberts was quick to make sure the kids weren’t really around. She described having to kiss her best friend as “kind of ridiculous”adding that the scenes with Clooney looked very “how to kiss your best friend”.

Despite the actors’ extensive rom-com resume, this is the first time the stars have lined up to bring them together in a movie. This film is, however, the fifth time that Roberts and Clooney have worked together in theaters.

In Ticket to Paradisethe two real-life friends play a divorced couple who can’t stand each other but must embark on a trip to Bali together to prevent their daughter from marrying the wrong person as well.