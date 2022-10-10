‘Jungle Cruise 2’: Producer is CONFIDENT the sequel will get off the ground

Last year, Dwayne Johnson confirmed that the disney is already developing a sequel to the adventure’Jungle Cruise‘, which also has Emily Blunt.

However, no significant updates have been revealed since then.

Yet…

In an interview for the colliderthe producer Beau Flynn was asked about the matter and said he is confident that the new film will get off the ground.

The filmmaker also said that Johnson and Blunt have given themselves so much to the project, that they will do everything to ensure that there is a continuation.

“Obviously, ‘Jungle Cruise 2‘ is something we really want. I Think Dwayne and Emily They created such an incredible bond… Their chemistry is extraordinary in the first movie and they get to know these characters in a very intimate way. I know they have big ideas of where they can take this universe. So I have a feeling these two are going to ensure that a ‘Jungle Cruise 2‘ get off the ground at some point.”

in the original, Johnson lives Frank, a boat captain cursed with immortality, who accompanies Lily Houghton (Blunt) in the search for the mystical tree of life, capable of offering healing through magical powers.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (‘The orphan‘), the feature was written by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (‘Foolproof love’).

