Jungle Cruise | Producer is confident with sequel

the producer Beau Flynn shows confidence that the Jungle Cruise sequel will happen. There is no set date for filming to begin, but Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are committed.

“Jungle Cruise 2 is obviously something we really want. I think Dwayne and Emily created an amazing bond. Their chemistry is extraordinary in the first film and I know they now know these characters so intimately. I know they have great ideas where they can take this franchise.”

declared to collider.

READ TOO:

Jungle Cruise grossed $210 million worldwide, and it also became a major launch on Disney+’s Premier Access.

In the plot, Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) enlists the help of shrewd Captain Frank Wolff (Johnson) to take her to the Amazon in his dilapidated boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal – a discovery that should change the future of medicine.

Jaume Collet-Serra (Shallow Waters) is the director of the feature based on the Disney theme park attraction. Oscar nominated for Logan, Michael Green wrote the final version of the screenplay.

The main cast also brings Jack Whitehall (Clifford), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Édgar Ramirez (Day of the Yes), and Paul Giamatti (Billions).