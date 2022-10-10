Justice seizes Romário’s assets for debt with Dunga; bullshit involves the Brazilian team

The 24th Civil Court of Brasília understood that Romario, a former Brazilian national team striker, needs to pay R$93,200 to pay Dunga’s expenses with lawyers in a lawsuit filed by Baixinho. As Romário did not present means of payment for the fine, judge Flávio Augusto Leite decided to seize the assets of the current senator. The information is from ‘TV News’.

The case began in 2016 when Romario started to criticize Dungawho at the time was coach of the Brazilian national team.

– Problems are reflected in the summons. Dopey is my friend, but it’s not his time. The best are no longer summoned, there are interests behind. The director is Gilmar Rinaldi, who, until the day before his appointment, was a players agent. A provocation! Did you see the summons? All belong to businessmen who profit from summons. It’s obvious to everyone – he told the Italian newspaper Gazzetta Delo Sport at the time.

After the statement, Dunga called the Senate’s Committee on Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum, claiming that he was being insulted by Romário. Dunga’s attitude caused Baixinho to file a lawsuit for R$500,000 for moral damages, but the request was denied.

Therefore, Justice now understands that Romário needs to pay 16% of the amount requested to pay the costs that Dunga had with lawyers. Romario even appealed the decision three times, but lost each time. It was not defined which properties and assets will be subject to the attachment.