Kiev, capital of Ukraine, is again the target of Russian attacks, 11 dead | Ukraine and Russia

After more than three months without attacks, Kiev was again heavily bombed by Russia on Monday (10). In one of the worst attacks on the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of the war in the country, 11 civilians died and 64 were wounded. Moscow has also attacked other major cities in the country, signaling a new phase of escalation in the seven-and-a-half-month war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the missiles launched on Monday were part of a “strong response” that its troops have already begun to bomb, on Saturday (8), of a bridge in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 (read more below). Putin accused Ukraine of being responsible for the explosion and threatened a wave of new attacks.

The Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, denied and accused Russia of wanting to cause panic and chaos in his country.

According to Kiev police, 11 people died as a result of the bombing, which mainly hit Shevchenkivskyi, Kiev’s central district. Hundreds of people were currently passing through the site, which has been relatively normal since the beginning of the year, when, after a peace dialogue between the two parties, Russian troops withdrew from the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

Other major cities in the country that had been spared from Russian attacks for months, such as Lviv, which is close to the Polish border, were also hit by missiles on Monday.

Ukrainian news agency Uniam also reported that several missiles hit Dnipro, an important industrial center in the country’s capital region, and the cities of Zhytomyr, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi.

Footage recorded in central Kiev showed streets hit by missiles, cars on fire, dead civilians and a lot of smoke. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Russia fired at least 83 missiles at Kiev, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia. Kiev says it intercepted and shot down 40 of them.

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram that the blasts took place in the “heart of the city” and that the targets were its infrastructure. He urged residents to stay in shelters and avoid the capital’s central region.

Shortly after the bombings, civilians crowded the Vystavkovyi Tsentr metro station downtown. In the afternoon, the sirens announcing the possibility of an attack sounded again in the city.

European Union leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Zelensky on the phone and promised to support Ukraine in retaliation against Moscow.

Leaders of the G7 – the club of the world’s richest nations, which recently excluded Russia – announced an emergency virtual summit on Tuesday with Zelensky in attendance to discuss reactions to Russia’s new offensive.

Monday’s attack surprised because it took place in the Ukrainian capital, which, despite having suffered intense bombing at the beginning of the war, has lived in relative calm since the end of April.

At the time, Russia abandoned an onslaught against Kiev because of strong Ukrainian resistance, fueled by receiving Western weapons.

After a small advance in the peace negotiations between the two parties – whose dialogue has been interrupted for months – Moscow agreed to withdraw from the Ukrainian capital and began to focus its efforts on eastern Ukraine and strategic cities in the south..

But, according to Zelensky, the Ukrainians were already preparing for the possibility of retaliation from Vladimir Putin, due to the Crimea bridge attack over the weekend. Sirens warned of air strikes across the country.

On Sunday, a Russian missile attack in the city of Zaporizhzhia hit an apartment building and several private homes, killing 17 people and wounding 60, Ukrainian officials said.

The blast-hit Crimea Bridge is the only land link between Russia and the annexed peninsula, and it was inaugurated by Vladimir Putin himself in 2018.

Therefore, the explosion has also been seen as an attack on Putin’s pride – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already said that Ukraine’s war began and will end over Crimea.

For this reason, according to Zelensky, his government was already expecting retaliation. The first missile launched over Kiev just hit a bridge in the city, the glass bridge (see video above).

In a speech after the launch of missiles on Kiev, Putin promised new attacks.

A Latvian defense official visited the site of a missile attack in Kiev on Monday and had to interrupt his statement to the media as air raid sirens sounded.

Baiba Blodniece, parliamentary secretary at the Latvian Defense Ministry, was promising more weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine when air raid sirens began to sound and her security team quickly escorted her off the scene.

A Latvian defense delegation was on an official visit to Ukraine and had already met with Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar.

The Kiev bombings also mark an escalation of tensions in the war, which in recent months has focused on Russian onslaughts in the east and south. In September, however, Kiev announced an ambitious plan to retake several regions in Ukrainian territory invaded by Moscow. With military and strategic help from Western countries, the Ukrainian government claimed to have reconquered about 10% of the areas occupied by Russian troops.

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a televised address to the nation announcing the call-up of some 300,000 reservists across the country, which sparked a massive flight of young Russians. Days later, four Ukrainian regions – Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk – were subjected to a referendum organized and held by Moscow on whether local citizens wanted to secede from Ukraine and annex itself to Russia.

Putin announced victory in the public consultation and, two weeks ago, signed the annexation of the four territories in a ceremony broadcast on big screens in Moscow. The UN and the international community do not recognize the annexation.