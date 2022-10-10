Lack of sex led to divorce

Rumors of the crisis in the marriage between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have grown a lot in recent weeks. According to the newspaper Marca, the couple’s sexual routine was one of the factors in the probable divorce.

An NFL source told the newspaper that the athlete adopted the 24-hour abstinence policy before games, which displeased the Brazilian model. At the same time, another outlet reported that Gisele was seen at a law firm without an alliance, igniting divorce rumors.

The source of the newspaper Marca revealed that the 42-year-old Brazilian model was quite disappointed with the sexual programming imposed by this policy, revealed in the media in 2018, adopted by the athlete.

“The marriage has gone cold like ice. Gisele is a supermodel with a strong sex drive and she has told her friends that she needs her husband more,” said the source.

On the other hand, Brady took advantage of the last Sunday to enjoy the end of the afternoon with his eldest son, John. The 15-year-old is not the son of Gisele, but of actress Bridget Moyanahan.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are parents of two children: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine. The athlete is still the father of John, a son he has with actress Bridget Moyanahan. With it, the Buccaneers player celebrated his team’s 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The breakup rumors started two months ago, when the international press published articles about Gisele’s discomfort with Brady’s withdrawal from retirement.

Previously with the Patriots, he announced the end of his career in February, but came back a few weeks later, now as a player for the Buccaners.