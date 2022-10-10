“Ladeira Below”: cheese bread-shaped car wins in Ribeirão Preto; see photos | ribeirão preto and region

The Pão de Queijo Recheado team, from Belo Horizonte (MG), took the highest place on the podium at Red Bull Ladeira Below in Ribeirão Preto (SP), this Sunday.

With a performance beyond fun, participants characterized as cheese, ham, guava and chicken, the miners pleased not only the judges but also the audience of more than 10 thousand people, according to the organization.

2 of 10 Competitors pay tribute to ‘Os Flinstones’ on ‘Ladeira Baixo’ — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1 Competitors pay tribute to ‘Os Flinstones’ on ‘Ladeira Baixo’ — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1

In all, 49 teams registered, with a lot of creativity, speed, carts dismantling along the way and some cloaks, but nothing that would leave any competitor seriously injured.

The groups were evaluated according to three criteria, namely the layout of the carts, the speed and the performance of the team in the presentation before the descent.

The crazy race had influencer Taynara OG as its master of ceremonies. Commentators Cacá Bueno, a racing driver, and the success of the networks, Gustavo Tubarão, provided support.

As reporters, Leo Picon, Gabô Pantaleon and, stealing the show, surfer and former BBB Pedro Scooby helped to cheer up the audience, which was a little lukewarm at the beginning of the event.

3 of 10 Track wet by rain did not hinder the excitement of competitors and the public of ‘Ladeira Below’ in Ribeirão Preto (SP) — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1 Track wet by rain did not hinder the excitement of competitors and the public of ‘Ladeira Below’ in Ribeirão Preto (SP) — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1

The path started with an impulse ramp and followed with obstacles: a dirt ramp, a step, an “S” curve and a foam curtain followed by another ramp, ending in a hay wall.

Shortly after the first participants performed, the rain started and hasn’t stopped. But that didn’t scare the crowd, who were warned with capes and umbrellas, and made the race even more lively, providing more skids and tumbles.

Before the start of the race, Pedro Scooby made a request to the participants.

– The event is cool, but it will be good even when it starts to flip. So I want to ask the teams, go with everything guys, what we really like is when it flips!

4 of 10 Even the egg car participated in the crazy race ‘Ladeira Below’ in Ribeirão Preto… — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1 Even the egg car participated in the crazy race ‘Ladeira Below’ in Ribeirão Preto… — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1

5 out of 10 …and in response to Scooby’s requests, he lost his balance and overturned on the ‘Ladeira Baixo’, but without any injuries — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1 …and responding to Scooby’s requests, he lost his balance and overturned on the ‘Ladeira Baixo’, but without any injuries — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1

The mission was heard and accepted by teams such as the Ovo Choco car, which provided the public with a 180-degree cloak, making the crowd cheer a lot.

The same happened with the Carropivara team, a car in the shape of a capybara, which flipped right at the first turn and reached the end with three wheels, without the capybara and being dragged by the team members.

+ Check news from Ribeirão Preto and region

Another car that had been pleasing the judges and was going downhill with good speed was the Jegue Alado in Ceará, which also ended up flipping in the first corner.

But if there was a trophy for the cloaks, the champion would be the Party in the Laje car, which lost control before the first corner, considered the terrifying of the edition, and fell, throwing the two members, who got out of the car sliding on the wet asphalt. .

6 of 10 Car paid tribute to the cartoon ‘The Simpsons’ in the ‘Ladeira Below’ race — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1 Car paid tribute to the cartoon ‘The Simpsons’ in the ‘Ladeira Below’ race — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1

Commentator Cacá Bueno, five-time Stock Car champion, joked with the competitors.

– He got up, he didn’t break anything, but it’s grated, it’s going to burn, he’s going to cry in the shower tomorrow.

7 out of 10 Competitors showed creativity in the design of the cars at Ladeira Below — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1 Competitors showed creativity in the design of cars at Ladeira Below — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1

The event received residents of Ribeirão Preto and also from cities in the region, such as Arione de Almeida, 43 years old, resident of Luís Antônio (SP). She was accompanied by her 10-year-old son.

– We arrived at around 8:30 am, people are scattered around looking for a place to see better.

8 of 10 ‘Abelhudo’ was one of the first cars to go downhill in the crazy race ‘Ladeira Below’ in Ribeirão Preto — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1 ‘Abelhudo’ was one of the first cars to go downhill in the crazy race ‘Ladeira Below’ in Ribeirão Preto — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1

Thiago Vieira, 36, and Sabrina Oliveira, 22, from Ribeirão Preto, took their dog Belinha to accompany the race. For Thiago, the city is in a good phase in terms of events.

– I think it’s amazing Ribeirão bringing these things here, these events, having also entered the circuit of shows and international events, it’s very important for the city.

9 of 10 Audience follows Ladeira Below, the crazy race of Red Bull in Ribeirão Preto — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1 Audience follows Ladeira Below, the crazy race of Red Bull in Ribeirão Preto — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1

Friends Julia Siqueira, 21, and Ingrid Santos, 20, stayed until the end, even with the rain, and did not regret it. The storm was the least of it for those who wanted to see the fall of the participants.

– We had a lot of fun, even with the rain, it didn’t interfere with anything – Julia said.

But not everyone left happy. Gabriela Ferraro Isaac, 49, took her 7-year-old son Miguel, who really wanted to watch the race, but ended up giving up.

– We even managed to stop more or less close by, then we went along Paschoal Bardaro and we couldn’t see anything because of the structure of the event itself, which covered everything, so the people were returning and on the other side of the avenue they already said that couldn’t see it either.