Landslide in Venezuela leaves at least 22 dead and 52 missing; video

At least 22 people have died and 52 are missing after a landslide in the city of Las Tejerías, Venezuela, caused by heavy rains that hit the country on Saturday, 8.

“We have already found 22 people dead, there are more than 52 people missing. We are currently doing searches to find these people,” Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said at the scene of the disaster. Military and rescue teams search for survivors and people still trapped under the mud.

The heavy rains lasted more than three hours and overflowed the city’s rivers, causing flooding and landslides. According to Rodríguez, the force of the floods also destroyed the pumps used to supply the city’s drinking water system.

President Nicolás Maduro decreed three days of national mourning for the victims.

