Larissa Manoela will be godmother of the Brazilian delegation until Paris 2024 | olympics

– It is a joy for me to be the godmother of Brazilian Olympic athletes. I never thought that one day I could become godmother and when the invitation arrived I didn’t think twice about accepting it. Also because I’ve been following you on social media for a long time, I’ve always watched the Olympic Games. I am very honored to be part of this team and I will be rooting for Brazil in the 2024 Olympic Games. I am 100% Team Brazil – celebrated Larissa Manoela.

The COB godmothers and godparents program brings together renowned personalities from the country, who will work as ambassadors at events, competitions and on social networks. The intention is to bring more and more engagement of fans and followers, in addition to helping to promote Olympic sport and national athletes.

– It is a pleasure for the COB to be able to count on Larissa Manoela in our godmothers and godparents program. In addition to professional success, the values ​​that guide your life and career are the same values ​​that we follow in Olympism. Certainly Larissa, with her power of reach and engagement, will help us spread the Olympic Movement to her incredible audience – highlighted Gustavo Herbetta, COB Marketing Director.