Lisca denies pressure at Avaí, but says he is sad with a negative sequence and lack of results | Hawaii

For coach Lisca, who made his fifth match in charge of Leão da Ilha, he does not feel pressured by the current performance, but the feeling is different due to the negative results.

— My worst performance since I started my career. Out of the norm. I’m trying everything, together with the board, together with the players. I don’t feel pressured, but I feel sad for not being able to do what I came to do. My idea was to revert as quickly as possible and it’s not happening,” he said.

The coach evaluated the moment ahead of Avaí, commented on the parallel results of the rounds helping the team and the lack of points.

— It’s hard because we come from defeat on top of defeat, but we are alive in the table. The results are helping us, but we’re not helping ourselves. We found a good way in the tactical variation. We come out of this defeat different than we came out against Botafogo. I don’t really believe in luck or bad luck, I believe in competence and effectiveness. We were efficient, we produced, but we were not effective. It remains to work well and rest to face Fluminense. We need the results. I arrived to change the results, but I’m not getting it,” he added.