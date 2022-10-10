Loffredo: ‘Botafogo’s campaign in the final stretch is to excite the fans and claim a spot in Libertadores’

are leaving the Botafogo to dream. The 1-0 victory over the Sao Paulothis Sunday, took the team to 43 points in the Brazilian championship and made it approach the classification zone for the Libertadores. the commentator André Loffredo analyzed the game on Globo’s “Bom Dia Rio” program.

-The positive surprise was Botafogo beating São Paulo at Morumbi, in a very difficult game. Victory in the race, in the rain. The Morumbi was flooding more and more. When it started, the lawn was a little bad, then it got worse. Botafogo managed to adapt well to the game’s situation. Tiquinho Soares is big, strong, tall, fights for the ball. São Paulo tried with Calleri. Everyone playing the ball in the area, that’s when Botafogo reached their goal. The referee did not see the penalty, but then realized that Leo had pulled the Botafogo player, VAR called. Tiquinho took, finished with tranquility, beautiful beat, 1 to 0 in the end of the game. The 0-0 wasn’t even a bad result, he got the three points – highlighted Loffredo, who valued Botafogo’s run.

-In the last five games, he won four, only lost one, to Palmeiras. It is a campaign in the final stretch to excite the fans and to claim a spot among the top eight, which will probably go to Libertadores. Yes, you are in this fight,” he added.