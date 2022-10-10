LOUD hits the permanence of saadhak, quotes and Less

Even after the imminent departures from Sacy and smackthe base of the world champion line-up of VALORANT gives LOUD will be kept. The organization agreed to remain saadhak, quotation marks and Less. Negotiations were finalized over this weekend (8th and 9th) and the three are already part of the team’s planning for 2023. The information was verified by the The Enemy together with the insider Noyn.

The project presented by LOUD, both sportingly and financially, pleased the three players – who had a contract until 2024 with the organization, but had to renegotiate on account of the franchises. The team founded by PlayHard and Jean Ortega was one of those selected to compete in the VCT Americas 2023.

Among them, aspas was the most harassed name in the transfer market, as The Enemy also found. The player even met with North American teams, but none of the conversations went ahead. To a lesser extent, Less and saadhak were also desired by teams from different regions. The second even got to talk to the American 100 Thievesbut the negotiation did not progress.

Less, quotes and saadhak have been part of LOUD since the project was formed earlier this year. Alongside Sacy and PANcada, both on their way to the North American sentinelsthe three won the two stages of VCT BR 2022 it’s the Champions 2022the World of the game.



Now, LOUD races against time to finish the line-up. With saadhak participating in building the roster, the organization is looking for two players for the roles of Initiator and Controller. In addition, the team is close to forming a new technical committee.

The Enemy has contacted LOUD and is awaiting a response.

*Updated article.

