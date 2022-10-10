Luís Castro regrets Rafael’s loss and lack of suitable options on Botafogo’s right: ‘Coach’s problem and I’ll try to solve it’

The medical department of Botafogo is emptying, but this Sunday the club ended up with a gap on the right side. Saravia felt muscular discomfort in the warm-up and was cut from the bench against the Sao Paulo. Rafaelholder felt pain in his thigh and had to be replaced at the end of the first half by defender Kanu. Daniel Borges is in transition.

After the match, won by Glorioso by the score of 1 to 0, Luís Castro regretted one more problem, but stressed that the solution found in Morumbi worked.

– It’s a headache (the right side). We had problems on the right side, but it’s not a problem for Rafael and Júnior (Santos). São Paulo forced us to open up some spaces, and that’s why we changed at halftime to stabilize. It’s a collective issue. We have Daniel (Borges) injured, Saravia, Rafael. It’s a problem for us. It’s a coach problem and I’ll try to solve it. We have all week to think and work. Today, we managed to solve it. And we are going to try to maintain that – Castro said at the press conference, in statements reproduced by the “GE”.

With 43 points in the table, Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday to receive the vice-leader International, at Nilton Santos Stadium.