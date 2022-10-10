Madson returns to Santos against Juventude; see the related

Recovered from a fracture in the fourth metacarpal of his right hand, Madson was listed by coach Orlando Ribeiro for the Santos match against Juventude, today (10), at 8 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The right-back, however, must start on the bench.

Madson missed several training sessions because of the fracture and, until Friday (7), he was training without contact with his teammates. That way, Auro is the likely starter. Nathan is suspended.

Other absences are Maicon and Soteldo, both in the medical department. Camacho returns after serving suspension. Vinicius Balieiro, Bruno Oliveira, Carabajal, Tailson and Rwan were out due to a technical choice. Bolivian Miguelito was listed for the first time.

The probable lineup is: João Paulo, Auro, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Carlos Sánchez and Lucas Barbosa (Luan); Angelo, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

See the related ones:

goalkeepers: John Paul, John and Paulo Mazoti

Sides: Auro, Madson, Felipe Jonatan and Lucas Pires

Defenders: Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Alex

steering wheels: Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho, Sandry and Vinicius Zanocelo

Socks: Carlos Sánchez, Luan, Ed Carlos and Miguelito

attackers: Ângelo, Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo, Jhojan Julio, Angulo and Lucas Barbosa