Magazine elects Messi as the best in history and puts Pele in fourth in the ranking | international football

An election carried out by the magazine “FourFourTwo” elected Lionel Messi as the best player of all time. The traditional English publication released this Monday the 2022 version of a list of the 100 best athletes in the history of football, bringing the current shirt 10 of Argentina in first place. Diego Maradona took second place, and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo took third. King Pele appears in fourth.

This is kind of an update of a list published by the same magazine in 2017, which named Maradona as the best of all time. At the time, Messi was second, and Pele third. The top 10 of the 2022 edition still brings the Brazilian Ronaldo in 10ththe same position he held five years ago.

Check out the 10 best in history for FourFourTwo:

Lionel Messi (Argentina) Diego Maradona (Argentina) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Pele (Brazil) Zinedine Zidane (France) Johan Cruyff (Netherlands) George Best (Northern Ireland) Franz Beckenbauer (Germany) Ferenc Puskas (Hungary) Ronaldo (Brazil)

Right after the top 20 come the German Gerd Müller, the Argentine Alfredo Di Stefano and the French Michel Platini. Zico appears in 14th place with the third best Brazilian in the English election. Soon after also comes brasuca Garrincha, in 15thEnglishman Bobby Charlton and Italian Paolo Maldini. Another Brazilian appears in 18th place: striker Romário. Italian Giuseppe Meazza is 19th, and Spaniard Andrés Iniesta is 20th.

Another six Brazilians are among the top 50: Carlos Alberto Torres is 25th; Ronaldinho Gaucho, 26th; Socrates, the 29th; Didi, the 46th; Rivellino, the 47th; and Nilton Santos, 50th. Still in the top 100 are Jairzinho (53rd), Daniel Alves (73rd), Cafu (76th), Roberto Carlos (90th), Djalma Santos (95th) and Kaká (98th).