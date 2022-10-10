Man is bitten by shark and survives after kicking the animal

American Jared Trainor, 31, survived a shark attack yesterday while surfing at Centerville Beach, located in Humboldt County, northern California, in the United States. According to the newspaper The Times-Standard, the surfer was only able to get away after kicking the animal in the head.

According to the Daily Mail, when biting Jared’s board, the shark hit his right leg, leaving him with serious injuries. He was alone at the time of the attack.

According to the British press, after the bite, Trainor was dragged underwater by the shark, which began to ‘chew’ his right leg. To local media, the boy said he managed to free himself by grabbing the shark’s body with one hand and kicking it with his unharmed leg until the animal released him and swam away.

The shark’s bite hit the surfer’s right leg and thigh. The wounds, according to the Times-Standard, measured 19 inches (approximately 48 cm) long – as long as the jaws of a great white shark – and had to be closed with staples.

Trainor miraculously made it to the beach, where he called for help on the cell phone of a fellow surfer.

Haley Martino, Trainor’s sister, created a “kitty” to help raise money for her brother’s medical expenses. “He has suffered multiple injuries to his thigh but is lucky to be alive,” she wrote.