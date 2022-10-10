Margot Robbie breaks silence on Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in the DCEU, has finally talked about casting Lady Gaga in Joker 2.

Harley Quinn appeared in 1992 in the Batman animated series, conceived by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. Since then, Harley Quinn has become one of DC’s most popular characters, gaining her versions in comics, games, series and live-action movies.

The fact is that Margot Robbie quadrupled the popularity of the character in the DC Extended Universe films. But in August 2022, it was announced that Lady Gaga would portray Harley Quinn alongside the Joker from Joaquin Phoenix following the huge success of 2019.

While plot details have yet to be revealed, there are reports that Joker: Folie à Deux will be almost entirely set in Arkham Asylum and is also expected to be a musical. If this is the case, Gaga will be a perfect fit, as she rose to prominence as a singer and sold millions of records around the world.

Now, in an interview with MTV News, Robbie stated that she is excited that Gaga can create her own version of the classic Batman villain. Check out the actress’ statement below:

That makes me very happy because I said from the beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters like Macbeth or Batman, who always go from being a great actor to being a great actor.

The actress added that it’s rare to see this happen to female characters, so she’s glad she was able to lay a foundation on which other artists can build:

I feel like in a lot of cases there aren’t that many female characters that can be shared. Perhaps Queen Elizabeth I, which I also had the chance to play. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett played Queen Elizabeth I. Now I will. It’s an honor to have built a strong enough foundation that Harley Quinn can now be one of those characters that other actors can try to play. And I think she’s going to do something amazing with it.

After numerous rumors about its development, joker 2 finally got a release date last August. Warner Bros. Discovery programmed Joker: Folie A Deux to October 4, 2024 and set the start of principal photography for December of that year.

Confirmed Return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

There are a lot of question marks when it comes to the future of the DC Extended Universe. However, while the Warner Bros. Discovery continues to reshape their shared universe, it looks like Robbie’s Harley Quinn will continue to be a consistent element.

After being asked about a future for Robbie as Harley Quinn, the director of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, James Gunn, revealed that she will be returning at some point in the franchise’s future. After being asked if the villain would return to the DCEU, Gunn responded with a simple “Yea”.

This is not the first time that the filmmaker talks about the future of Harlequin. In 2021, Gunn said he would definitely do a Harley Quinn solo movie. When a fan asked if he “Would you ever consider doing a Harley independent movie?”. Gunn’s answer was short and to the point: “I definitely would”.

This admission probably wouldn’t come as a surprise to fans, as Gunn had previously praised Robbie for his portrayal. “graceful, magnificent and beautiful”. He also said that one of the action sequences he wrote for her was “probably [seus] four favorite minutes of movie [que ele] have filmed before”.

After being created in 1992 to Batman: The Animated Seriesthe villain climbed the steps of DC Comics stardom in record time to become what the co-editor of DC Comics, Jim Lee once described how his new “fourth pillar behind Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman“.

Even though the criticisms of Suicide squad 2016 were bad, Robbie’s Harley Quinn was widely praised as the film’s highlight, a role she returned to play in Birds of Prey – Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation and The Suicide Squad.

On another occasion, Robbie herself spoke about wanting to explore her character’s relationship with Poison Ivy, and that could provide Gunn with a potential avenue should the opportunity arise. What are his thoughts on this? Don’t forget to comment!