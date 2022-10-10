Margot Robbie happy to see Lady Gaga play Harley Quinn

As you probably already know. Joker is getting a sequel, and it looks to be very different. it’s called Joker: Folie à Deux and it’s supposed to be a musical, starring Lady Gaga as the mentally unstable and even distracted Harley Quinn.

One person who is very happy with this choice is Miss Harley Quinn herself, Margot Robbie. She was the first woman to play the character in a live action movie, when Suicide Squad premiered in 2016. She has also played Quinn in Birds of Prey and in recent years The Suicide Squad. Now she tells MTV News that she’s happy that Quinn has become a character like Batman or Spider-Man who can be passed along with great actresses, doing her version of her, and that’s something Robbie doesn’t think is so common among female heroes. :

“It makes me so happy because I said from the beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman is always passed from great actor to great actor.”

In the same interview, she later also adds:

“It’s an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors can play with. I think she’s going to do something amazing with him.

Do you think Lady Gaga can make a better Harley Quinn than Margot Robbie?