Marvel Studios and DC Films Will Skip This Year’s Comic-Con@Home

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con@Home will unfortunately not have two major digital event studios. Unfortunately, both Disney’s Marvel Studios and Warner Bros.’ DC movies have decided to stay out of this month’s Comic-Con@Home festivities, which means there will be no new updates on any of their upcoming projects.

This news comes as a disappointing surprise, as the two major studios of the comic book movie game have several sustaining projects on the horizon. Marvel Studios, whose Phase 4 has been delayed multiple times amid the ongoing global situation, has things like Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and many, many more on the horizon for the MCU, and no doubt fans are more eager than ever to see more of what the comic book giant has in store.

As for Warner Bros.’ DC, this will be the third year in a row that they will be absent from Comic Con. The last time they appeared at the San Diego event was in 2018, with Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins offering a preview of their superhero sequel. Wonder Woman 1984. They also have several great movies coming up, including the black adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the Aquaman continuation Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Batman, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the Mysterious by JJ Abrams Superman project, and The Flashwhich will bring back Michael Keaton as The Caped Crusader.

However, it’s not all bad news, as we can still see something of Sony’s Marvel titles, including names like Venom: Let there be carnage and morbius. Spider man continuation Spider-Man: No Way Home it’s a little more complicated, but don’t wait for everyone’s favorite web-slinger to arrive, as it could prove fatal.

DC will offer a few slices of small-screen entertainment at San Diego Comic-Con@Home, featuring the TV series from Warner Bros. event.

Sadly, that may be how things are now until comic book movies come to an end and are replaced by, say, westerns, as Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios now have their own individual ways to market their respective projects. The former has its DC FanDome, which is set to take place on October 16th, which last year included casting panels for Black Adam, WW1984 and Justice League: The Snyder Cut. Meanwhile, the latter has been making the most of its Investor Days, using them to debut all sorts of audience-pleasing ads and teasers.

San Diego Comic-Con@Home is scheduled to take place July 23-25. The live edition of San Diego Comic-Con will be held November 26-28, and we’ll have to wait and see if Marvel Studios or Warner Bros. This comes to us courtesy of .