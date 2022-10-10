Max has fun with the confusion that guaranteed his second championship







Max Verstappen won the championship in Japan Grand Prix in formula 1 under bizarre circumstances this Sunday. The Dutchman from Red Bull was informed of his achievement during his interview in the parc fermé.

This happened after the FIA ​​gave the Charles Leclercfrom Ferrari, a five-second penalty for gaining an off-track advantage in their final lap battle with Sergio Perez.

By overcoming Leclerc from second to third in the race, this meant that Verstappen scored a 10-point gain after all points had been awarded, despite only reaching 50% of the race distance.

Verstappen celebrated with his mechanics in parc ferme after learning he was champion, but could be heard in the cooling room saying he didn’t think he had won.

“During the race, I had no idea what they were going to decide with the points,” said Verstappen.

“The main objective was to win the race, but as soon as I crossed the line I was like, OK, it was an amazing race, good points again, but not world champion yet.

“When I did my post-race interview, all of a sudden my mechanics started clapping and I was like, what’s going on? And then I realized Czech was second instead of Charles, but I still didn’t know if it was points or half a point or whatever, 75%, I don’t know how you do it.

“But then you read the rules and [o delegado de mídia da FIA] came to me and said I was the world champion. So we celebrated – and people were telling me no, you’re still missing a point. I was like, this is a little weird.

“But eventually we had enough points so we were world champions again!”

The confusion over the rules came after the FIA’s move after last year’s Belgian GP, ​​which conceded half a point despite completing just two laps behind the safety car.

As the reduced points regulation only pertains to races that cannot be resumed, the fact that the Japanese Grand Prix had reached its three-hour limit despite only getting 28 out of the planned 53 laps meant that full points could be granted.

“To be honest, I don’t mind that it was a little confusing,” said Verstappen.

“I actually find it very funny, because at the end of the day, it’s not going to change the outcome.

“When I crossed the line, it wasn’t enough anyway, even if you gave all the points. In that scenario, it wouldn’t have changed a thing.”

Several figures within the F1 paddock, including Verstappen’s Red Bull boss Christian Horner, have suggested the rules may need revision in the future.

Verstappen said there were “really complex situations” related to racing being suspended and resumed, and felt there needed to be a balance when it came to the rulebook.

“It’s the difference between finishing a race or the race being red flagged at the start, and then you can’t continue,” Verstappen said.

“Of course there’s a difference between the two. I think if you don’t write enough rules, it’s not good. If you write too many rules, it’s not good either.

“It’s always hard to find a middle ground, I guess.”

