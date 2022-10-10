Medvedev says act of terror in Crimea must be responded to by eliminating terrorists

“The client and perpetrator of the crime is the failed state of Ukraine. This is a terrorist and sabotage act committed by the criminal Kiev regime,” says the former Russian president.

Sputnik – Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, spoke this Sunday (9) about the terrorist act on the bridge in Crimea. On Monday (10), Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, is due to meet with the Russian Security Council.

Medvedev called the attack on the Crimean bridge an act of terrorism and sabotage committed by the “criminal regime in Kiev”. According to him, Russia’s response to this attack can only be the direct destruction of terrorists.

“The client and perpetrator of the crime is the failed state of Ukraine. This is an act of terrorism and sabotage committed by the criminal Kiev regime. There is no doubt, and there was not. All reports and conclusions have been made,” he commented.

For him, Russia’s answer must be the elimination of terrorists. “As this is accepted in the world, this is what the citizens of Russia are waiting for,” Medvedev said.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee reported Saturday that a section of highway on the Crimean bridge was destroyed after a truck exploded with several fuel tanks. Two sections of the freeway suffered a partial collapse, but the bridge arches were not damaged.

The Russian authorities announced a series of measures to repair the damage and ensure the stability of transport links between Crimea and the Krasnodar territory.

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Saturday night to bolster security for transport across the Kerch Strait, as well as electricity and power infrastructure in the area.

