Meet the cast of the Netflix series

starring Kid Cudithe latest animation from Netflix features lavish visuals and a soundtrack featuring songs by Cudi from her eponymous album. In entergalactic, the rapper weaves this technicolor story of love and art, where he interacts with a cast of big names and familiar faces. Hidden behind the special’s stylized art, some actors are more recognizable as their animated avatars than others, so we’ve made a list of the main cast.

RELATED PUBLICATION | REVIEW – Entergalactic (Season 1, 2022, Netflix)

KID CUDI as Jabari

Hip-hop star, born Scott Mescudi, has been quietly building a career as an actor; you may have seen him nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture for Don’t Look Up (2021), or in the horror film X: The Mark of Death (2022). In Entergalactic, he plays the graffiti artist jabariwho is juggling his personal life with a major career pivot in comic book art.

JESSICA WILLIAMS as Meadows

the animated version of Jessica Williams looks a lot like her, so you may have recognized the former star of daily show right away. meadows she is a photographer and a neighbor of Jabari; when the two begin a romance, their carefully ordered lives are thrown into chaos. Williams has also appeared in films such as The Incredible Jessica James (2017), on Netflix, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and booksmart (2019).

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Jimmy

Yes, it’s the heartthrob of the moment Timothée Chalamet as Jabari’s close friend and confidant, Jimmy; Chalamet dives into this performance lip-synching with similar enthusiasm to her character in Don’t Look Up (2021). For his more restrained side, check out his fantastic trio of performances at Call Me By Your Name (2017), lady bird: Time to Fly (2017) and lovely women (2020).

TY DOLLA $IGN as Ky

Jabari’s other friend is played by the musician Ty Dolla $ign. It’s an acting debut for the artist from “paranoid“but you’ve almost certainly heard his voice on the radio at some point over the years, whether it’s his verse on the 2016 jam Fifth Harmony “Work from Home” or your own tracks “or nah” and “Blasé“. If that wasn’t enough, he’s also a prolific writer: you can thank him for at least part of “FourFiveSeconds” in Rihanna.

VANESSA HUDGENS as Karina

the star of The Princess and the Commoner (2018) plays Meadow’s pregnant friend, Karinawho alternately encourages and warns her about her romance with Jabari. Vanessa Hudgens will forever be an icon for his role in the trilogy High School Musicalbut she also has a habit of stealing scenes in films as varied as Sucker Punch – Surreal World (2011), Bad Boys Forever (2020) and Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! (2021).

LAURA HARRIER as Carmen

Jabari’s ex-girlfriend, Carmenis not seen one hundred percent as the “antagonist” of the main novel. Laura Harrier also acted in films like Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Infiltrated in the Klan (2018).

Subscribe to Feededigno’s YouTube

Watch our reviews of movies, series, games and books on our channel on YouTube. Click here and sign up to follow our content every week there too!