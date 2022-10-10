Melo celebrates unpublished partnership and ‘unexpected title’

Melo and American Mackenzie McDonald played together for the first time Photo: Rakuten Open

Tokyo, Japan) – ATP 500 Tokyo doubles champion Marcelo Melo celebrated winning his 36th career title and first season. The 39-year-old veteran from Minas Gerais recognizes that he was surprised by the quick rapport with the American Mackenzie McDonald, in an unprecedented partnership on the circuit, and celebrated the good performance throughout the week.

“I’m very happy with the victory. It was an unexpected title, for being the first time playing with Mackie. But, at the same time, since the first match we’ve been playing incredibly well, beating really tough teams, including Rafa and Vega, who won the title last week, having a great season”, celebrated Marcelo Melo, after the victory over Rafael Matos and the Spaniard David Vega Hernandez by 6/4, 3/6 and 10-4.

“It was a very difficult match. They are playing very well and they just won a title last week. [em Sofia] and they play together the whole year”, pondered the Minas Gerais, citing that Matos and Vega were trying to win the fifth title together. “In match-tiebreak, you never know what can happen. But we played very well. Mackie helped a lot, he played really well too. Today we managed to put into practice all the game we’ve been doing since the first round”.

Melo was champion again in Tokyo after seven seasons. He had won the 2015 edition, alongside South African Raven Klaasen. “As I’ve always said, Japan is very special to me. I think that helped a lot. It’s not easy to play together for the first time. Mackie is also very happy. His first ATP title was a 500. He really enjoyed it.” .

The two Brazilians are now heading to the ATP 250 in Gijon, on hard courts in Spain. Matos and Vega are the 3rd seed and debut against local guests Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Martín Landaluce. In turn, Melo plays alongside South African Raven Klaasen. The debut will be against the Serbian Nikola Cacic and the Monegasque Hugo Nys.

Matos remains firm and sets calendar

Left-handed Rafael Matos is having the best moment of his career at the age of 26. He played in his ninth ATP final and seventh of the season. just this year, the gaucho has already won four tournaments with Vega, in Marrakech, Mallorca, Bastad and Sofia, plus the ATP Santiago alongside Felipe Meligeni. He is currently ranked 34th and could enter the top 30 in case of a title.

“In the other three games we managed to play very well, all in the indoor court because of the rain. Today we played in the central and open court, we were not able to adapt well also because of them who played well. We felt a little the condition of the court, it changed a little bit, it made our style of play difficult, but their total merit. Anyway, very happy with the final, we really wanted to win, but the end is very positive”, said Matos after the match.

The gaucho has already set the calendar for the rest of the season. After Gijon, he plays at the ATP 250 in Naples, Italy, and then he will play in an ATP 500, either in Basel or Vienna. Finally, he will be at the Masters 1000 in Paris: “It’s giving the last gas to seek the good level we’ve had in these last few weeks to try to close with a golden key”.