Mila Kunis criticizes actors who applauded Will Smith after Oscar aggression: “Insanity”

Actress Mila Kunis stands firm in her decision not to applaud Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, even as most of her fellow actors stood up and cheered him during the best actor award ceremony.

Mila, 39, and her husband Ashton Kutcher attended the ceremony that took place on March 27 this year, when Will, 54, got up from his seat and took the stage to attack Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke. about Will’s wife, Jada Pikett Smith.

The joke was about Jada’s shaved head, she lives with alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss. Will explained in a statement days after the awards show that the joke was “too much to bear” it’s that he “reacted emotionally”.

Shortly after the slap, Smith won the best actor award for the film. “King Richard: Raising Champions” and delivered a tearful speech as many of the evening’s guests rose to give him a standing ovation.

Kunis spoke to the “C Magazine” in an interview that stayed “shocked” with the amount of people in the crowd who cheered him after the incident.

“The idea of ​​leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our mini tribe here at home, and I never want to tell them to do something I don’t want to do myself.”said the mother of two.

“Not getting up, to me, was obvious, but what was shocking to me was how many people actually got up.”said the actress. “I thought, wow, what a time we’re living in when instead of doing what’s right, people focus on doing what feels best. It is insanity to me”.

Will Smith has since apologized to Chris Rock and left the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which banned him from attending its events for 10 years.

