Mila Kunis was upset after colleagues applauded Will Smith at the Oscars after slapping Chris Rock

To this day, actress Mila Kunis says she is unhappy with her colleagues who stood up to applaud Will Smith’s attitude at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The actor won the best actor category for his work in ‘King Richard: Raising Champions’ (2021), a few minutes after slapping comedian Chris Rock.

Kunis does not fail to express his anger in an interview made by C Magazine.

Mila Kunis started acting at the age of nine, when she took her first acting class. Years later, after a semester at university, she decided to dedicate herself to art. She always attended acting classes and managed to be an agent in childhood. In 1995 she made her first film, Make a Wish, Molly. She gained great prominence in the series That ’70s Show, in 1998. As for cinema, the film that highlighted her was Ressaca do Amor, in 2008. Another important step in the actress’ career was in the drama Black Swan, (2010), with which she received Golden Globe nominations and for which she was awarded at the Venice Film Festival.

Smith took the stage at the Oscars and attacked then-comedian Chris Rock after he made a “joke” about the baldness of ‘Men in Black’ star Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Jade’s baldness is due to her alopecia.

In the announcement where we would know the winner of the Best Actor category, the actor Will Smith was announced and received with applause from his colleagues in the profession, most applauded him standing, also in the footage shows him being applauded by filmmakers such as Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh and Jane Campion.

When Kunis was asked about what happened between Will and Chris, Kunis exposed what she thought about.

“Not taking the stage was obvious, but what shocked me was how many people gave him a standing ovation. I thought, ‘Wow, what a time we are living in which instead of doing what’s right, people focus on doing what’s right. appears to be correct.’ says the actress.

Below is the moment where he is announced as the winner of the trophy in the Best Actor category in 2022:

After the 2022 Oscars ceremony, the ‘Men in Black’ actor resigned from the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization that organizes the awards. After the resignation, he was banned from the organization’s events for ten years.

