Millene regularized at the BID and can make his debut for Corinthians

Striker Millene can now officially return to the field with the Corinthians shirt. The athlete, announced last Saturday, was regularized in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF and is released to make her debut for the alvinegro club.

Millene now lives the expectation of being able to wear the Corinthians shirt again. The striker will return to the club in the coming days, as the call-up of the Brazilian team ends this Monday, and finds Corinthians with Libertadores and Paulista still to be played this year.

Reproduction / CBF

It is important to note that the striker has no confirmed participation in Libertadores. This is because the club has already registered the 20 allowed athletes and a change in the list is only allowed in case of injured athletes or by Covid-19. With that, Corinthians is still studying the possibility of having it or not available for the competition.

For Corinthians, Millene has 77 games, 45 goals and three titles won: Brasileiro (2018), Paulista (2019) and Libertadores (2019). In addition, in winning the national title with Timão, the athlete won the award for best player in the competition, was top scorer and was also part of the Brasileirão Star Team. This, it is worth remembering, is the third visit by the Corinthians fan to the Parque São Jorge club.

