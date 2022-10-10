Millionaire debt, dispute over striker and more: Palmeiras news

Credit: Fabio Menotti/ Ag. palm trees

Torcedores.com prepared a summary with the main news from Palmeiras this Sunday (9). See what rocked Alviverde:

Defender can be traded

According to information from journalist Junior Venezi, from TNT Sports, defender Kuscevic continues to be the target of European football clubs and can be negotiated in the next transfer window.

“European interest in Kuscevic, the Palmeiras defender, continues. More teams from the Old Continent intend to make an attack on the Chilean defender soon. Currently the fourth option in the defense, the player welcomes if an interesting proposal comes up next season”, informed journalist Junior Venezi.

Dispute for Wesley

“Cruzeiro and Bahia showed interest. It is very difficult for the agreement with Cruzeiro to happen because Raposa will not have the money to invest. The City Group, on the other hand, can get Wesley to be hired for 6 million euros, which is what is speculated in the market that Palmeiras will agree to do business”, said the journalist.

embezzlement

In a game played at Antônio Accioly Stadium, Palmeiras will face Atlético-GO on Monday (10), at 6:30 pm, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. Verdão has three absences for the duel: midfielders Jailson, Atuesta and Raphael Veiga.

likely lineup

The trend is for coach Abel Ferreira to start Alviverde with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron.

million dollar debt

According to information from the Globo Esporte website, the debt that Palmeiras has with Leila Pereira’s Crefisa is 84.3 million reais. At the time she was only a sponsor of the club, she lent money to invest in reinforcements. The debt has already surpassed the mark of 170 million reais.