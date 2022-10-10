Millionaire duo should return to Grêmio’s starting lineup

In a match valid for the 34th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B, Grêmio started the match well, but dropped in performance and gave the tie to Londrina. Renato Portaluppi’s team postponed the dream of gaining access to the first division of the competition.

With a goal by Diego Souza, check the scores of Grêmio players in the draw with Londrina

With the result, Tricolor Gaúcho remained in the runner-up with 57 points, but the difference to the fifth place decreased. This Sunday (09), Sport won the champion Cruzeiro and has 52 points conquered.

Gremio may have millionaire duo back

Immortal will present itself again this Monday (10th) and start the preparation for the duel against Bahia. Therefore, Kannemann is already a confirmed absence, as he received the third yellow card. In addition, Renato Portaluppi awaits the reassessment of two athletes, Thaciano and Biel. However, the coach spoke about the return of the millionaire duo.

“Ferreirinha and Campaz are in the DM, they are not in the group yet. We can only think about them when they return to the group. Let’s say it’s almost impossible to be available against Bahia. This is the group, we go with them until the end”, said the coach.

Tricolor’s next appointment

Grêmio’s next match will be against Bahia, on Sunday (16), at 4 pm, at the Arena. The Bahian team beat Brusque in this round and is in third place in the table with 56 points conquered.