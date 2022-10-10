Mirassol conquers Series C and D in two years and joins the gallery of champions from different divisions; see which are the 23 teams | mirasol

In one year and eight months, Mirassol won two national titles and entered the gallery of champions from different divisions.
In February 2021, Leão lifted the Series D cup of the 2020 competition, but ended the following year due to the pandemic. Last Saturday, won the C Series after beating ABC 2-0. It is the first time that the 96-year-old club will play in the second national division.
Mirassol cast celebrates Series C title — Photo: Marcos Freitas/Ag. Mirasol
Mirassol, Brazilian Series D champion in 2020 — Photo: Célio Messias/CBF
Mirassol is the second team to reach Series B, after winning Series C and D. The other is Operário-PR, who won the titles in 2017 and 2018.
The team from the interior of São Paulo is the 23rd in the country to win titles in different national divisions. Before Mirassol, another that recently joined the gallery was Cruzeiro, four-time champion of the Brasileirão, who secured the Série B title six rounds to go.
The only team that has been champion of three national divisions is Sampaio Corrêa, who won Série B in 1972, Série C in 1997 and Série D in 2012.
See all champions from two or more national divisions:
- Mirasol: C Series (2022) and D Series (2020).
- cruise: Brasileirão (1966, 2003, 2013 and 2014) and Série B (2022).
- Atlético-MG: Brasileirão (1971, 2021) and Série B (2006).
- Botafogo: Brasileirão (1968 and 1995) and Série B (2015 and 2021).
- Bragantino: Series B (1989 and 2019) and Series C (2007).
- palm trees: Brasileirão (1960, 1967, 1967, 1969, 1972, 1973, 1993, 1994, 2016 and 2018) and Série B (2003 and 2013).
- PR worker: C Series (2018) and D Series (2017).
- Corinthians: Brasileirão (1990, 1998, 1999, 2005, 2011, 2015 and 2017) and Série B (2008).
- America-MG: Series B (1997 and 2017) and Series C (2009).
- Atlético-GO: Series B (2016) and Series C (1990 and 2008).
- Joinville: Series B (2014) and Series C (2011).
- Fluminense: Brasileirão (1970, 1984, 2010 and 2012) and Série C (1999).
- Sampaio Correa: Series B (1972), Series C (1997) and Series D (2012).
- coritiba: Brasileirão (1985) and Série B (2007 and 2010).
- Vasco: Brasileirão (1974, 1989, 1997 and 2000) and Série B (2009).
- Criciúma: Series B (2002) and Series C (2006).
- Guild: Brasileirão (1981 and 1996) and Série B (2005).
- Brazilian: Series B (2004) and Series C (2002).
- Atletico-PR: Brasileirão (2001) and Série B (1995).
- Union São João-SP: Series B (1996) and Series C (1988).
- Tuna Luso-PA: Series B (1985) and Series C (1992).
- sport: Brasileirão (1987) and Série B (1990).
- Guarani: Brasileirão (1978) and Série B (1981).