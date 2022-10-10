Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur renewed for season 2

THE Marvel and the disney announced that the second season of the animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is confirmed, before debuting in February 10, 2023.

During the New York Comic Con, which took place this weekend, a never-before-seen poster of the animated series was released:

We're so excited to share this devilishly beautiful poster from #NYCC for @Marvel's #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur!

The story follows Lunella (Diamond White), a young genius who, during one of her experiments, ends up teleporting a Tyrannosaurus Rex (Fred Tatasciore) to New York. Together, they form a team to combat other threats across the city.

Laurence Fishburne will be the voice of the Beyonder. alfre woodard, Alison Brie, Andy Cohen, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cobie Smulders and Wesley Snipes complete the voice cast.

The series is based on the comics by Amy Reeder, Brandon Montclare and Natacha Bustos. Laurence Fishburne, Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden and Helen Sugland are producers.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will arrive at Disney+.