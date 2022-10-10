Mysterious lumberjack has already cut more than 700 trees in city and is hunted by authorities – News

Oregon police officers are looking for a strange type of criminal: a “tree killer”, who has cut between 500 and 750 trees for no apparent reason. All that is known so far is that the subject seems to prefer vegetables from a specific area, between two important avenues in the region.

A special task force made up of the country’s police and park rangers was created to track the subject and identify suspects. For now, the person responsible has been called the “Lumberjack of Gresham” (Gresham is the name of the town where most of the trees were cut down).

According to records from local authorities, the first trees were cut in August 2021 and began to fall more rapidly in recent weeks. To make it even weirder, the mysterious lumberjack uses a hand saw, presumably so as not to attract attention.





“We found a lot of broken blades in the wood itself and we realized that the individual has more blades on hand to keep cutting,” Joe Walsh, parks manager at Gresham, told FOX 12.

The cutter is also not interested in the wood of the trees, as it simply leaves the trunk on the ground after cutting it.





In addition to the trees, the woodcutter has also destroyed an “uncountable number” of bushes, which led authorities to estimate the damage caused by him at “about 200 thousand dollars” (R$ 1,037,540).

If caught, the woodcutter will be fined $500 per tree and could even be arrested.





With the fame of the woodcutter’s actions, a group of volunteers and local residents started to monitor regions of vegetation and parks in the region. Still, the tree killer has gotten “bolder” in recent times and has cut down even bigger trees.

The prefecture is also considering leaving some of the fallen trees on the ground, so they can become habitat for certain species of wildlife.



In 2021, a town of wealthy Englishmen faced a similar mysterious lumberjack, who cut about 60 trees and was not found. READ BELOW!



