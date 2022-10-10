NASA’s Perseverance robot catches a “cat” on the surface of Mars; Look

posted on 10/10/2022 17:11



The image captured on Mars was taken during the Perseverance mission in which the robot is analyzing an ancient river on the surface of the Red Planet – (Credit: Reproduction / NASA)

On Mars in order to explore the Red Planet, the US Space Agency’s (NASA) robot Rover Perseverance made a surprising sighting on the planet’s surface – and which drew attention on social media.

The intriguing motif about the image is a stone with the appearance of a cat and which has caused confusion among netizens as to whether it is a real animal or just a stone. (See the images at the end of the article)





The image captured on Mars was taken during the Perseverance mission in which the rover is analyzing an ancient river on the surface of the Red Planet. The robot will then bring rocks and materials back to Earth that will be studied by experts.

The registration of the “cat” was made on September 8 and is available on the NASA website.

See the images:













Coverage by Correio Braziliense

