NATO ‘condemns horrific attacks’ on Ukraine, says Stoltenberg

Secretary-General stated that the alliance must continue to support the Ukrainian people against Russian aggression

The secretary general of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), Jens Stoltenberg, criticized the Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory this Monday (10.Oct.2022). in your profile at twitterStoltenberg said the Russian offensive is “horrible and indiscriminate”.

“I spoke with Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba and condemned Russia’s horrific and indiscriminate attacks to Ukraine’s civil infrastructure. NATO cwill continue to support the brave Ukrainian people to fight the Kremlin aggression for as long as necessary.”declared.

On Monday, Russian forces intensified attacks on Ukrainian territory. Regions were left without power. The offensive is seen as retaliation for the explosion that damaged the bridge connecting Crimea and Russia on Saturday (8.Oct).

According to Reuters, cruise missiles hit the center of Kiev at rush hour, when many people were walking through the streets. The British news agency quoted “an intensity [de bombardeios] never seen, even when Russian forces tried to capture the capital at the beginning of the war”.

Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine; Dnipro and Kremenchuk in the center; Zaporizhzhia in the south; and Kharkiv in the east. Sirens warning of air strikes went off in several locations.

Until the publication of this post, official figures for possible deaths and injuries had not been released.