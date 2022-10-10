Negan and Maggie spin-off series gets new title







Photo: Publicity / AMC / Modern Popcorn

The spinoff series from “The Walking Dead” focused on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has a new title. Billed as “Isle of the Dead”, the production will be released as “The Walking Dead: Dead City”.

Last month, Morgan even posted a photo of the cover of the first script of the production, where the original title appeared.

The title change does not affect the location, as the title island has always been a city: the island of Manhattan, the heart of New York, which the new series will show for the first time in the zombie apocalypse. In the premise advanced by the producers, the place was isolated from the mainland and, until recently, had remained a paradise protected from zombies.

With a script by Eli Jorné, responsible for several chapters of “The Walking Dead”, the new production will show the unlikely duo formed by Negan and Magge arriving in Manhattan, where they find a parallel and chaotic world.

In addition to this project, the plot of “The Walking Dead” will also continue in a spin-off of Daryl (Norman Reedus) set in Europe. This project was also supposed to include Carol (Melissa McBride), but the actress dropped out because the recordings took place abroad.

Still without a premiere date, “Dead City” has already started being recorded on location in New Jersey, and should arrive on the pay channel AMC in 2023.

