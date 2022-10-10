Neighbor leaves a message for influencer who leaves the house without wearing pants: “My husband can see”







The American tiktoker went viral by sharing the message that her neighbor left on her door about the clothes she wears – or doesn’t wear. Photo: Playback/TikTok/@emilyk8zz

An American influencer received an unusual note, pasted on the door of her house. Her neighbor, who does not sign by name, demanded that she cover your body when taking out the garbage, because her husband could see her.

Emily, tiktoker with over 270k followers, usually goes out to take out the garbage without wearing pants. On social media, she jokes about the case. “Hey. My husband can see you on the doorbell camera. Please put your pants on when you take out your garbage!” reads the note, signed by “your neighbor.”

The video in which Emily appears “embarrassed” showing the note she received has already conquered more than 1.9 million views.

Jumping on the bandwagon, followers gave advice to the influencer: “Write back. ‘Thanks, but I’m fine. Talk to your husband, not me'” and “No. Tell them to turn off the cameras.”

@emilyk8zz Nah I’m good luv enjoy #fyp #marriage ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

But there are also those who give reason to the neighbor. Then, wearing only her coat and no pants, Emily posts a video responding to a message from a follower, who sent “be nice and put your pants on”.

“Yeah, I’ve been wearing this sweatshirt for three days straight now,” he counters.

@emilyk8zz Replying to @crickle123 ♬ original sound – ojccccc

