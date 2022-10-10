Netflix Releases Trailer for New Animated Movie Wendell & Wild; Check | Films

Disclosure

Netflix released the trailer for the animated film on Monday. Wendell & Wilda new stop-motion feature film directed by Henry Selick, best known for works such as The Strange World of Jack, and Coraline and the Secret World.

Wendell & Wild is a stop-motion animated film with a screenplay by Keegan-Michael Key (Predator) and Jordan Peele (Get Out). Both will, lend their voices to the protagonists of the feature, which premieres later this month, on the 28th.

It is worth remembering that in addition to being released on Netflix streaming, the new feature will also be released in selected theaters first from October 21. As previously reported.

More details about the plot

In the plot, two demon brothers – Wendell and Wild – enlist the help of 13-year-old Kat Elliot to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return defies the law of life and death. Having finally managed to escape the underworld, the brothers struggle to escape the teenager’s wrath.

The cast also has the talent of: Angela Bassett, James Hong, Lyric Ross, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood and Ving Rames.

Wendell & Wild arrives on Netflix on October 28.