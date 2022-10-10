Neto defends Neymar, detonates Mbappé and mocks Dutch idol: ‘Who is it?’

Last Saturday (8), Neymar only entered the second half in PSG’s draw against Stade Reims, 0-0, for the French Championship. Even with only 34 minutes on the field, he took the lead in the match with dribbles and effect plays that irritated not only his opponents, but also Marco van Basten, idol of Dutch football. The former player referred to the Brazilian as “dirty” and “crying”.

“Neymar is a real crybaby. He’s constantly teasing. One second he faults someone and the next he plays the victim again. You’re not allowed to touch him. I would applaud if someone finally dealt with him. dirty player. Unpleasant on the pitch”, declared the former athlete who is now a commentator.

This Monday (10), the former player Neto came out in defense of the shirt 10 of the Brazilian team and PSG. During the program “Os Donos da Bola”, the now presenter questioned Van Basten’s career in relation to Neymar’s.

“Who are you next to Neymar, Van Basten? You’re nobody. He scored a goal against Milan there, he was a great striker, he hurt his ankle, but who are you next to Neymar? There’s nobody playing ball next to him. his career in relation to Neymar’s is pitiful. It’s easy to criticize him, I’ve already criticized him”, he said.

Marked by the criticism of Neymar, Neto not only defended the Brazilian player from Van Basten’s comments but also said that the striker ‘has a good head’ amid attempts by other personalities to destabilize the star.

“He [Neymar] you have a good head […] With him in a good phase, Mbappé came wanting to f*** him, the Dutchman, a Benfica player. They want to destabilize him. You [Neymar] you’re still the man and the Brazilian team needs you to win the World Cup. In this World Cup he will need to be mentally prepared because the guys will try to take him out the same way that asshole and sucker Van Basten tried to do”, added Neto.