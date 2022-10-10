NFL: Brady Saved By Controversial Foul, Bucs Beat Falcons | football

+ Share this news via Whatsapp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady is fouled by Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett — Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Brady hit 35 of 52 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown, plus a two-point conversion pass to Russell Gage; the team’s other touchdown was scored by running back Leonard Fournette and kicker Ryan Succop scored two field goals. The Bucs opened 21-0 in the third quarter, but the offense “stacked” in the last quarter. Atlanta reacted with 15 straight points.

It looked like the Falcons would force another punt and get the ball with about three minutes left when Grady Jarrett tackled Brady 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage into his own backcourt on third down. However, the referee called a foul roughing the passer (in a free translation, excessive violence against the passer), which renewed the Buccaneers’ downs and allowed them to continue with the ball.

The tagging was heavily criticized on social media and questioned even by the commentator of the American TV broadcast. Brady got another first down on a straight pass to Mike Evans, and Tampa Bay spent the clock until the end to secure the win.

Eagles survive Cardinals backlash

The only undefeated player left in the 2022-23 NFL season remains unscathed, but just barely. Playing away from home, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 in a game in which they led 14-0 and allowed the opponent’s reaction. It was the fifth win in five games for the National Conference (NFC) leader.

The game’s first touchdown throw was curious. Coming from just a yard away from the endzone, quarterback Jalen Hurts carried the ball for the touchdown and was helped along by tight end Dallas Goedert and running back Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell pushed from the front and Goedert grabbed Hurts from the back and practically dragged him into the scoring zone.

Hurts’ second touchdown was similar, but this time, Goedert pushed him from behind into the endzone.

The Cardinals dropped to 14-10, and the Eagles went 17-10 with a field goal converted by Cameron Dicker. The home team did not give up and tied the game with a touchdown on Eno Benjamin’s run. Philadelphia scored the winning field goal with a 23-yard shot converted by Dicker with 1:45 to go. Arizona tried another shot to force overtime, but the ball went to the right of the goal.

Revamped Protocol Takes Dolphins QB Out of Action

For the second week in a row, a Miami Dolphins quarterback was pulled from the game with a concussion. But this time, it was the concussion protocol reformed by the NFL and the players’ association that ensured the pitcher was preserved.

Miami Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater is taken down by New York Jets' Sauce Gardener — Photo: Edward Diller/Getty Images

Due to the controversy over Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field in Week 3 after hitting his head on the ground and staggering to his feet, and the subsequent concussion suffered by the quarterback in the next game, the league has urgently revised its concussion protocol. . The investigation into the case revealed that Tagovailoa successfully passed the existing protocol and was therefore cleared to return; however, the new protocol includes a ban on returning if there is a sign of ataxia (difficulty or even inability to maintain normal motor coordination).

This Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater was fouled on the Dolphins’ first possession and left the field. He successfully passed the exams; however, the signs of ataxia decreed a veto on his return. With the third reserve on the field – rookie Skylar Thompson – Miami was run over by the New York Jets away from home, 40-17.

Bills scuffle over Steelers

Favorite for the title in the American Conference (AFC), the Buffalo Bills ran over another opponent this Sunday. The team beat the traditional Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 at home. That doesn’t mean, however, that it was a game without incident. Two contacts with the Steelers’ young quarterback, rookie Kenny Pickett, caused confusion between the two teams.

Late in the third quarter, Pickett received a hard entry from Daniels, which infuriated the Steelers, as the quarterback had slipped, a signal that he was giving up play – in these situations, he cannot take entry from opponents. Players from both teams exchanged shoves and the referees had to act quickly to prevent the fight from getting worse.

In the final minute of the match, another scuffle after a tackle by Shaq Lawson below Pickett’s knee. The quarterback pushed Lawson to his feet and other players got involved. Bills’ AJ Epenesa was expelled for his role in the riot.

Giants turn on Packers in London

In London, the New York Giants turned the score around against the Green Bay Packers and surprised their traditional rival with a 27-22 victory. It was the fourth victory in five games, the best start to the season for the New York team since 2009.

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley celebrates victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — Photo: Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It was the first game in Packers history outside the US, and their crowd was clearly bigger than their opponent’s. The team matched the support and opened 17-3 during the first half, which ended 20-10 in their favor. However, the Giants responded with 17 straight points in the second half, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, who played through an ankle injury but completed 21 of 27 passes for 210 yards and still racked up 37 yards with his legs.

The highlight of the game was running back Saquon Barkley, who totaled 106 yards with carries and receptions and scored the winning touchdown. The Packers’ last two points came on a safety, accepted by the Giants to spend the clock and avoid a punt return for a touchdown. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers still had one last chance to try a “Hail Mary” (long-distance pass at the end of the game), but was taken down by Oshane Ximenes.

Young man shot returns by Commanders

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Washington Commanders 21-17 away from home in a very even game, but the big story of the match was another. Brian Robinson, a rookie running back who was shot in an attempted robbery weeks before the start of the season, made his NFL debut Sunday, fully recovered from his gunshot wounds.

Robinson was the most driven running back in the Commanders’ running game, with nine attempts for 22 yards. Washington, however, was behind the scoreboard most of the time and bet more on the pass. Carson Wentz hit 25 of 38 shots, had 359 passing yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted on the play that could have turned the tables in the end. The Titans had running back Derrick Henry as their main weapon, with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Bold decision almost costs Chargers game

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Cleveland Browns with emotion – perhaps more than they needed to. Away from home, the blue and yellow team gave the final numbers to the score with a field goal converted by Taylor Bertolet, 30 to 28, with 9min29s to play. With 1:14 to go and the offense on the 46-yd-line of their own field, however, head coach Brandon Staley decided to try to convert a fourth down to two yards instead of returning the ball with a punt that would put the Browns with no dead time. left to ask, in your field of defense.

The attempt failed, and Cleveland received the ball in frontcourt. The team advanced nine yards and attempted the comeback field goal from 54 yards from goal. However, the ball went too far to the right and went out, securing the Chargers victory.

Texans win first season

There isn’t a team left that hasn’t won a game in the 2022-23 season. The Houston Texans were the last one left and entered the win column with an ugly and hard-fought triumph against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 13-6, in Jacksonville. Only one touchdown was scored in the game, by running back Dameon Pearce, which sealed the Texans’ victory.

