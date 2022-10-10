Nintendo gets a new operating system almost 40 years later

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) got an operating system 39 years after its creation. Surprising everyone, last Wednesday (5/10), Nintendo’s console released its new graphic interface from Inkbox Software, and now the so-called NESOS suggests a new experience.

Nintendo was founded on September 23, 1889 by Fusajiro Yamauchi in Kyoto, Japan as a manufacturer of a card game called “Hanafuda”. In 1969, the company’s heir, Hiroshi Yamauchi, decided to expand the company’s reach into the gaming business. Literally, the term “nintendo” means “leave fate to the sky”, a Japanese saying.

For those unfamiliar with the older generation, the NES is a Nintendo console from the 1980s. The system’s operation originally consisted of two applications, namely a word processor and its settings; this in addition to containing eight files of 832 bytes with pointer, moving icons and surface colors to customize.

Certainly, the main challenge for Inkbox in this NES update was its memory. The NES is an old device with limited storage and memory and difficult to expand. Thus, NESOS only fits in 48K; therefore, the files must be within 2K of NVRAM so that it is only possible to retain possible information from the data after turning it off. Graphic memory was one of the company’s biggest challenges.

Another essential change was the creation of sprites in larger ways. This is due to the system that has only two sprites and can display a maximum of 64 sprites at once.

In conclusion, this is a project that will only be available in a ROM and will only be accessible through an emulator. It is also worth noting that it will not be possible to create any large content on NESOS, as its memory will not allow it. Despite this, this update aims to improve operational stabilities, as well as advances in the user experience of games.